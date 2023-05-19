In 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, the travel industry was hard hit.
The U.S. Travel Association said in May that year that the industry had lost more than $157 billion in the first two months of the pandemic.
And it lost $19 billion in one week that May.
In Kentucky, the loss was $172 million for that week.
But three years later, Hank Phillips, president of the Kentucky Travel Industry Association, says, “Generally, we’ve recovered from COVID. Business travel is still lagging. But the overall travel volume this year is back. We’re basically back.”
The U.S. Travel Association said on its website on April 28, “After three consecutive months of surpassing 2019 levels, hotel room demand receded to 1% below 2019 levels in March.”
Daviess County marked a record recovery last year.
Local hotels saw an occupancy rate of 59.3% in 2022, according to Smith Travel Research, a national company that tracks such data around the world.
The only year that topped that was 1994 with 59.63%.
The average daily room rate climbed 16.6% to an all-time high of $102.49.
And hotels saw revenues rise to an all-time high of $30.86 million — up $4 million over the previous record set a year earlier.
The KTIA held its spring conference at the Owensboro Convention Center this week, and Phillips said it drew a record crowd of more than 200 travel professionals from across the state, as well as Frankfort officials.
Phillips said for many of those attending, this was their first time in Owensboro.
“Owensboro always punches above its weight,” he said. “What Visit Owensboro (the Owensboro-Daviess County County Convention & Visitors Bureau) put on for us was every bit as great as much larger cities could.”
Wednesday night’s highlight was the 300-drone show over the Ohio River.
Phillips said last year Lexington had the UK cheerleaders welcome attendees and they got a tour of the UK locker room.
“This may have topped the cheerleaders and the locker room,” he said. “The quality was exceptional.”
Phillips said the spring and fall conferences rotate between Kentucky cities.
“We certainly want to come back to Owensboro when we work through the rotation,” he said.
