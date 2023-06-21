Though the 20th annual ROMP Fest officially starts Wednesday, it didn’t stop campers from arriving early and in style in Riverside RVs, Winnebagos and more Tuesday morning as they set up in the staging area at Yellow Creek Baptist Church — just across the street from Yellow Creek Park where the four-day event is held.

For some attendees, like husband-and-wife Deb and Doug Heaton from Petersburg, Illinois, traveling didn’t warrant any concern.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.