Though the 20th annual ROMP Fest officially starts Wednesday, it didn’t stop campers from arriving early and in style in Riverside RVs, Winnebagos and more Tuesday morning as they set up in the staging area at Yellow Creek Baptist Church — just across the street from Yellow Creek Park where the four-day event is held.
For some attendees, like husband-and-wife Deb and Doug Heaton from Petersburg, Illinois, traveling didn’t warrant any concern.
“It was smooth sailing,” Doug Heaton said. “We stayed at Lincoln State Park (in Indiana) last night. Took us about six hours to get here, probably — a comfortable six hours.”
The Heatons were looking forward to attending their sixth ROMP while also getting a chance to reconnect with New Jersey residents Todd Schmitt and Don Wood Jr., who they have become friends with since meeting at the festival a few years ago.
“Technically, ROMP starts today for us,” Wood Jr. said. “We came in (early) because when the show starts, you don’t get the time to spend with the people that you meet. This is kind of like a wind-up.”
And they always seem to find each other in the crowd.
“Last year, we rolled up and we had no idea what (Todd’s) schedule was. We rolled up in the second line, and were right next to him,” Deb Heaton said. “Now, what are the chances of that?”
The friendship between the Heatons, Schmitt and Wood Jr. has continued off the festival grounds, albeit with some rivalry regarding sports teams on their respective home turfs.
“The best part about it is when Rutgers plays in Illinois, we badger each other back and forth,” Schmitt said, “or when the (Philadelphia) Phillies play the (St. Louis) Cardinals ….”
Mike and Nancy Sauve traveled 7.5 hours from Whitmore Lake, Michigan, with their golden retrievers Banjo and Nugget, for their second time at ROMP.
Their first time they attended was in 2021 when the festival was moved to September due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
“We look for festivals that have bluegrass and newgrass-type music where you can bring your dog,” Nancy Sauve said, “and this fit the bill perfectly.”
The acts slated to perform throughout the next few nights have also caught the Sauve family’s attention.
“We love Sam Bush, and Peter Rowan (and) The Infamous Stringdusters — (there’s) an outstanding lineup this year,” Nancy Sauve said. “And then (there’s) the more regional (acts) like Henhouse Prowlers (that) are fun, (and) Damn Tall Buildings (are) excellent.”
Others in attendance, like Camilla Martin from Boonville, Indiana, will have the dual experience of being a 15-year camper and a second-year volunteer.
Martin said the decision to volunteer at the festival has enhanced her overall ROMP experience.
“I worked traffic control, and I was able to see some of the musicians that came in that day. The not-as-known musicians come in their cars, so I got a chance to see several of them,” she said. “When I was in the vendor area selling water and ice, I saw more people that I knew being there … than I would have just sitting in my chair at my camp.”
While attendees are looking forward to the performances, there are other parts of the festival that people greatly anticipate.
“The weather,” Deb Heaton laughed. “It’s not hot.”
The music begins at 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 21, on the Jagoe Homes After Party Stage with the Stillhouse Junkies, followed by Damn Tall Buildings at 9:30 p.m.
On Thursday, the main stage performances start at 4 p.m. with Rick Faris, followed by the Kitchen Dwellers, Rhonda Vincent, Greensky Bluegrass and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway.
Kitchen Dwellers will perform at midnight, followed by Greenwood Rye, on the Jagoe Homes After Party Stage.
For more information and the festival’s full schedule, visit rompfest.com.
