The Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall will be in Owensboro starting at 3:30 p.m. today, May 5 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Post 696, 311 W Veterans Blvd.
The wall includes the names of Kentuckians killed in action, held as Prisoners of War and those still Missing in Action on the soil of South Vietnam, North Vietnam seaways and Theater of Operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.