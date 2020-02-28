Travon Edward Anthony, the Owensoro man charged with fatally shooting a man near the former Ramada Inn on West Second Street, was found competent to stand trial Thursday morning in Daviess Circuit Court.
Anthony, 32, of the 2900 block of Legion Park Drive, was judged competent after a hearing during which the psychologist who evaluated Anthony discussed the process.
Anthony was charged with murder, intimidating a participant in the legal process and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in the Sept. 10, 2018, shooting death of Todd J. Raley, 52.
In that incident, Raley was at the motel with a relative when they saw a vehicle drive into the parking lot and a man, later identified as Anthony, get out and go into a room, according to reports. They also saw a woman get out of the vehicle and open the hood.
Court records say Raley went to ask the woman if she needed help, and that Anthony came outside, “asked why (Raley) was talking to his woman, and then shot him multiple times.”
Martine Turns, a clinical psychologist for the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center, testified by phone that Anthony was evaluated in December.
When asked her professional opinion, Turns said, “Mr. Anthony does have the capacity to understand” the charges against him and can participate in his defense.
Anthony is prescribed an antidepressant, but was not evaluated for clinical depression or anxiety, Turns said. Anthony has an IQ of 71, which Turns described as falling “within the borderline range” for intellectual functioning.
Turns said Anthony participated better on some of the evaluations than others, but seemed to show “some feigning of psychiatric symptoms.”
Anthony said nothing during the hearing. In October, Anthony was scheduled to sign a plea agreement but rejected it at the last moment and asked the case be taken to trial.
Anthony is next scheduled to appear in court on April 9, when the defense is expected to either enter a plea or receive a trial date.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.