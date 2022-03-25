Owensboro resident William Marnhout is on a treasure hunt. Not the kind with pirates, but there may be some buried gold and silver at the end of it.
About six months ago, Marnhout attended an estate sale in Owensboro. His $60 bid won an antique glass bottle containing a treasure map believed to date from 1862.
“They found it by accident in the house going through things up in a rafter or something, and they pulled it out,” Marnhout said. “The letter actually curled inside the bottle because of age, and you could just read so much.”
The note inside the bottle details how a 95-year-old man buried gold and silver coins, as well as other valuables, somewhere on his farm. While he gives a street name, the writer failed to disclose an exact city or state, and the last name of his signature is illegible.
“We were told by the auctioneer that (the treasure) is here in Daviess County” Marnhout said, “and that prompted me to have an interest.”
Marnhout took the bottle to be opened, which was done using a diamond saw to slice off the bottom of the bottle, before sending it to a conservationist in Covington, where the brittle note was carefully removed from the bottle.
“They took the bottle, retrieved the document, put it in a humidification chamber, and it flattened out,” Marnhout said.
The conservator was able to answer a few questions to help verify the authenticity of the note, such as that the paper was the correct type for its reported 1862 age, and the ink used was also correct for the time period.
While the family Marnhout purchased the bottle from wasn’t sure how it was acquired, they provided Marnhout with their genealogical information, and he was able to determine that the family didn’t arrive in Kentucky until 1899, decades after the note was written.
The writer details where he buried his valuables, stating that they are located off his back porch, adjacent to the service quarters and buried exactly 6-feet, 4-inches underground. The note also details that the elderly man was ill and wrote the note before seeking medical treatment. While there is no locality mentioned, the writer does mention a specific street name — Tyngsboro.
“When you pull it up (online), there is only one road (that matches the name), and that is in Massachusetts,” Marnhout said. “So we went back to Massachusetts, and I started the search up there.”
Another mystery to solve is how exactly a note with step-by-step instructions on how to find valuables buried in the yard ended up sealed in a bottle with a metal cap that was not manufactured until 1920.
“It is a Royal Crown cap; it is what is called a Victoria cap,” Marnhout said. “It was used for medicines or liquors or pharmaceutical products, and it was made in Pennsylvania, but not before 1920.”
Marnhout speculates that the written instructions were placed in the glass bottle at some point after 1920, perhaps relocated from its original storage container.
Perhaps the biggest challenge in interpreting what essentially amounts to a 19th-century treasure map is that handwriting experts cannot agree on the last name written on the document. It obviously begins with an S, but after that, it becomes much less clear.
“We have been trying to interpret this last name, but you can’t,” Marnhout said. “No one out of four handwriting experts have given us the same possible ending for the name.”
Marnhout said that while he may never find the pot of gold at the end of the treasure hunt, he has enjoyed the research.
“It has been intriguing, it has been interesting, it has been educating, but now it kind of is what it is,” he said. “It is a mystery from Massachusetts that wound up somehow in Kentucky. We don’t know how it got here.”
