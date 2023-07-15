Thunderstorms that rolled through Daviess County two weeks ago left a trail of limb debris the Owensboro Sanitation Department has been working ever since to clean up.
“We had two storms that came in on Thursday, and another one on Saturday or Sunday of that same week,” said Hunter Reagan, sanitation manager of public works. “That’s where we had a lot of limbs down, we had a lot of power lines down, and that’s where the volume went up.”
Despite best the department’s best efforts, the mass of limbs has led to sanitation crews falling a week-and-a-half behind schedule.
“There’s still a large volume on the ground,” Reagan said. “The guys are working extremely hard to get caught up.”
Reagan credits the clean-up crew for having maintained good spirits and resiliency while attacking the daunting task.
“There’s an incredible amount of debris down, and of course, the humidity’s hot,” Reagan said. “(...) The conditions can be harsh, but they’re keeping a good attitude, and they’re doing their due diligence to get everything collected in a timely manner.”
Reagan said clean-up times range depending on the amount of limbs in a yard and the size of them. The department is using a knuckle boom, a crane-like machine, to pick up the larger limbs.
“A lot of times we go through and we don’t know what’s fallen on people’s backyards,” said Kevin Duraset, the deputy director of public works. “They’ll bring them out on a later date that they can do it, like on a Saturday or a Sunday, so that volume just differs.”
Duraset said the sanitation department has remained fully staffed in recent years, which has allowed them to devote needed manpower to the clean-up.
Reagan is optimistic the sanitation department’s yard waste collections will be back on a regular schedule within two weeks. And he’d welcome his crew getting help from homeowners.
“We’d like to remind (people) that there’s a free service that we offer that the property owners can collect all their debris and they can take it to the transfer station, and all they need to have is their utility bill and their driver’s license,” Reagan said. ““We don’t have any procedure or complaint on the way people are piling their limbs up. The only thing we ask is that they don’t place them in the street or on the sidewalk, since that’s for pedestrian usage. If the homeowner was to lay them together, that would help, but we don’t have any issues collecting them at this time.
“Hopefully in the next couple or three weeks we’ll be caught up.”
Duraset also said the limbs should not be placed next to fire hydrants.
Clean-up routes run Monday through Friday.
