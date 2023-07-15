LIMB PICKUP

City of Owensboro’s Nicholas Ratliff uses the knuckle boom loader to pick up tree limbs Friday in the 3900 block of Cross Creek Drive. City crews are trying to catch up to schedule after being a week-and-a-half behind because of heavy storm damage.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Thunderstorms that rolled through Daviess County two weeks ago left a trail of limb debris the Owensboro Sanitation Department has been working ever since to clean up.

“We had two storms that came in on Thursday, and another one on Saturday or Sunday of that same week,” said Hunter Reagan, sanitation manager of public works. “That’s where we had a lot of limbs down, we had a lot of power lines down, and that’s where the volume went up.”

