A contractor for Kenergy will be trimming trees along the David C. Adkisson Greenbelt Park between Lake Forest Drive and Yewell Heritage Park starting Monday.
The work is expected to last several days.
Daviess Fiscal Court maintains a 2-mile section of the Greenbelt, beginning at the trailhead on Miller’s Mill Road and extending past Horse Fork Creek Park to Yewell Heritage Park in the Brookhill subdivision.
