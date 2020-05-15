For all you Trek fans out there, it’s not Trek XXIII this year — although it should be.
Due to COVID-19, organizers renamed this year’s 13-mile walk/run/bicycle ride: It is now the Trek No 2020.
The annual fundraiser for St. Joseph Peace Mission is not canceled. It just has a different format.
The annual pilgrimage usually starts with a ceremony at the Calhoun riverfront. Participants then meander along scenic backroads to Trek founder David Yewell’s West Louisville residence on Kentucky 56.
It’s not a race. Instead, it has been described as a time for meditation and reflection.
“It’s not just focused on the event,” said Paula Yevincy, president of St. Joseph Peace Mission. “It’s about something more than that.”
The event was set to take place June 13.
Because of the worldwide pandemic, participants can’t gather at the riverfront and make the journey side-by-side like usual, so organizers are asking faithful Trek fans to walk, run or ride for St. Joseph Peace Mission individually — on dates and times they choose.
Participants may take any route, and they may donate any amount. Trek organizers request a donation of at least $40.
They would like participants to complete the challenge by sundown on June 13, if possible.
Canceling the Trek was out of the question, Yevincy said.
The annual fundraiser provides about $50,000 a year for the nonprofit. That funding is critical for day-to-day operations. State funds don’t cover all the expenses at the boys and girls homes, and grants are earmarked for special projects.
Two more fundraisers in August may not happen because of the pandemic.
“(The Trek) is even more important for us this year,” Yevincy said.
Bryson Morrow, development director at St. Joseph Peace Mission, is co-chair of Trek No 2020. Zara Basham, one of the nonprofit’s board members, is the event’s chairwoman.
They saw an opportunity to keep the fundraiser and give it a new spin.
Participants are asked to video or photograph themselves on their own treks, which can take place over a period of days. Post videos and photos, along with a narrative, to #MYTREK and tag the St. Joseph Peace Mission Facebook page.
The narrative should include information on the participant, why they participate and what activity they choose.
Everyone who posts on social media will be eligible to win a prize.
Basham has participated in the last four Treks by handing out food and water at rest stops.
“It’s an opportunity to give back the Peace Mission,” she said.
Also, the event brings awareness to the nonprofit, which plays a critical role in the community, Basham said.
In 1997, David Yewell made a personal commitment to create an avenue for helping children in need.
“The idea came to me that perhaps my friends would enjoy making a pilgrimage-type annual trip together to give thanks for another year of life and good health, while also making gifts to a children’s home,” he said. “The idea was adopted by a special beginning group of 13 friends (and) endorsed by my wife Jeanie and family. Then, St. Joseph Peace Mission was chosen as (the) beneficiary.”
Earlier, this year’s Trek route was set to begin and end — for the first time — at the nonprofit’s campus on West Third Street, but the worldwide pandemic changed those plans.
“Even though this year the challenges are unique, still the three children’s homes are full of kids who need our love and attention,” Yewell said.
Because this year’s Trek fundraiser is a non-event, registration is not necessary.
Donations for Trek No 2020 can be made at stjosephpeacemission.com or by sending a check to St. Joseph Peace Mission, P.O. Box 1048, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.