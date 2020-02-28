The number 710 isn’t simply for AM radio listeners and bowlers anymore. In the drug culture, 710 is the new 420.
The number “710, turned upside down, says oil,” Kentucky State Police trooper Corey King said as he displayed a shirt with that number on it. “That is the new form of smoking weed.”
King was the first of several presenters Thursday during a day-long “Western Kentucky Opioid Summit” at the Ballard Convention Center. The event made an estimated 300 attendees aware of current drug-related trends, as well as what can be done to stop “substance use disorder.”
King explained butane hash oil is becoming popular among teen marijuana users. And since it’s smoked, the medical marijuana bill that the Kentucky House passed last week wouldn’t permit it.
King focused on how law enforcement officers identify addicts these days. They encounter a wide range of illegal drugs, which King said are tearing Kentucky communities apart.
“I see your opioids, and I raise your methamphetamine,” King said in poker terms.
Hopkins County Health Director Denise Beach did not attend the summit, but sent staff members to it. She confirmed western Kentucky tends to have more meth cases.
“We know we average about 100 opioid overdoses per year In Hopkins County,” Beach said.
One theme of the summit was that substance abuse can affect families in all walks of life. Even Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. has seen what opioids can do.
“I lost an uncle to drug addiction,” Whitfield said in welcoming remarks. “I’ve got a nephew that has spent considerable time in jail over opioids.”
The executive director of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy said society as a whole is partly to blame for the growing reliance on opioids in recent decades.
“Too many of us have the expectation that we should never feel any pain,” Van Ingram told the audience. “And it’s unrealistic.”
Ingram noted Kentucky lawmakers have approved bills and funds in the last decade for several prevention and treatment programs. He said the number of dispensed opioids in Kentucky has dropped by 27% since 2011, or about 100 million dosage units.
After his presentation, Ingram expressed hope that the General Assembly will resist cutting funds while preparing the 2021-22 state budget.
“We had in the governor’s proposed budget about $16 million a year to help fund some of these programs,” Ingram said. He added that amount is unchanged from the last two-year budget.
Ingram was stopped in a hallway by a Henderson County Magistrate, who said the effort to prevent addiction doesn’t start early enough.
“Fifty% of the women in Kentucky who are pregnant are on drugs,” Charles McCollom said, “and nobody wants to talk about it.” McCollom put the number at almost 60% in neonatal intensive care units.
While fingers could be pointed in many directions, Ingram remains optimistic that what some call an opioid epidemic can be stopped.
“We’re going to beat this. Addiction is going to lose,” Ingram said.
For King, substance abuse comes down to a matter of choices.
“Every choice you make — makes you,” King concluded. “Will you make the right choice?”
The Henderson Chamber of Commerce arranged and hosted Thursday’s summit. Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce employees assisted, and said the event was held in Madisonville because Henderson lacked adequate meeting space.
