The Tri-State Alliance is asking for community help to bring Christmas to 40 low-income families in the region through its “Tri-State AIDS Holiday Project,” according to Wally Paynter, the group’s president. He said it has been a tough year for the organization and its clients due to COVID-19.
Every year, Tri-State Alliance works to provide Christmas gifts to low-income families in areas of Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana that are impacted by human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, he said.
This year, Paynter said, has been a tough one, leading to fewer donations. He said the organization still has 40 families to provide for throughout the region, 13 of which are located in Kentucky with five in Daviess County.
“Our goal right now is just to get some donations and we have volunteers that can go out and do the shopping,” he said.
Paynter said the Holiday Project typically receives the most community support. It is usually partially funded by the annual Owensboro AIDS Walk at Kentucky Wesleyan College that brings in about $3,000 to 5,000, but the event was canceled this year due to COVID-19.
Paynter said many of the gifts being requested by families are essential items, like warm clothing, jeans, pajamas and toys for children. The organization is also asking for grocery store gift cards for the families.
Anyone interested in donating, he said, can make monetary donations or adopt a family’s Christmas wish list by calling 812-480-0204 or emailing 3statealliance@gmail.com.
“We’re not talking about people wanting extravagant things. We’re talking about some very basic things,” he said. “We’re trying to help people that really are impoverished that really could use a boost … during the holiday season. It could make a real difference.”
