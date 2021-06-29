Tri-State Food Bank surpassed its $40,000 goal for its third annual 24 Carrot Challenge to raise funds to help address food insecurity in the region.
The 24 Carrot Challenge is a virtual 24-day fundraising challenge to individuals, companies and organizations that takes place June 1 through June 24 in celebration of Tri-State Food Bank’s incorporation anniversary.
The fundraiser brought in a total of $42,240, surpassing Tri-State’s original goal.
According to Tri-State Food Bank, 120,920 individuals in its service area are projected to experience hunger this year.
Debbie Zuerner, director of community engagement at Owensboro Health, a sponsor of the 24 Carrot Challenge, said hunger and food insecurity are social determinants for the overall health of individuals and communities.
“Food insecurity is different than hunger … we call it a social determinant of health and what that means is that food insecurity is one of the most extensive … impacts of the overall health of the individuals in a community,” she said. “When individuals experience food insecurity, they are … disproportionately affected by chronic diseases, including diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and all of that exacerbates all of the other effects of health and wellness and well-being.”
When an individual is not eating regular, nutritious meals, Zuerner said, it makes it difficult to function in everyday life.
Zuerner said food insecurity does not just affect a particular population. She said it can occur even when there is income, but the income ratio to living expenses is off-balance.
Sometimes, she said, once bills, medical expenses, transportation and housing are paid for, there may not be enough funds left to ensure a balanced meal.
“Our mission at Owensboro Health is to heal the sick and to improve the health of the communities that we serve, and without partnering with entities like Tri-State Food Bank who are addressing a very serious social determinant of health, we can’t fulfill the second half of our mission,” she said.
Surpassing the fundraising goal, she said, is a huge accomplishment for Tri-State Food Bank, particularly as the country is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Coming out of the year we just experienced, that’s extremely valuable for them,” she said.
