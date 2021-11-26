Kachelle Isbell, 25, who is accused of the shooting death of Anthony Johnson on April 3 that occurred at a home on College Street, had her March trial date vacated following the unexpected passing of her defense attorney.
Isbell appeared in Circuit Judge Andrew Self’s court via Zoom while at her home Wednesday afternoon.
Self explained to the court that the purpose of her appearance in court Wednesday was to learn if Isbell intends to hire another private defense attorney or to have the public defender’s office appoint her a new lawyer.
“When we were last here, Ms. Isbell had made or was making arrangements to retain John Stewart to represent her in this matter,” Self said.
“Very sadly, Mr. Stewart very unexpectedly passed away. So, Ms. Isbell, I think one of the proposes of our hearing today is to determine whether or not you wish to retain private counsel or whether you wish to proceed with Mr. (Doug) Moore and the Department of Public Advocacy.”
Isbell shared with the court that she is still seeking a private attorney and that Stewart’s family would be in contact with her to share who her new private attorney would be. Isbell added that she expects to learn who that would be as soon as next week.
Despite that, Moore shared that he had been operating as if he would be reassigned to represent her, in the case that she did not intend to hire another attorney.
Moore shared that he had been in contact with the special prosecutor assigned to the case, Tim Cocanougher, and both parties agreed that Isbell’s March trial date would be too soon in light of her receiving a new attorney.
Self also shared that he believed Stewart had also filed a motion to postpone the trial prior to his passing and ultimately agreed to vacate her Mar. 7 trial date.
Self chose not to reschedule the trial date at this time, but scheduled a status hearing for Isbell to determine whether or not Isbell has retained a private attorney and if so, who that would be.
Her status hearing was set for Dec. 22.
Isbell is currently charged with murder.
According to New Era archives, Hopkinsville Police Detective Randall Green previously testified that Isbell told police that she and Johnson had been in an argument in front of a home in the 1500 block of College Street when he continued to approach her despite her telling him not to.
Johnson allegedly brushed up against her or pushed her causing her to fall backwards onto the steps of the home. It was at that time that she allegedly shot and killed Johnson, she allegedly told police.
Isbell also allegedly admitted to police to shooting Johnson and was found with a gun kneeling over Johnson’s body.
