The trial of an Owensboro man charged with murder for allegedly crashing his vehicle while driving under the influence and causing the death of his passenger was scheduled to begin Monday.
However, the trial of Robert K. Garner, 21, of the 1200 block of West 15th Street, was postposed Friday afternoon.
Garner was 18 years old when he was charged with murder and driving under the influence in 2017, in a crash that caused the death of Cody Glover, 21, in a one-vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 231 North.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports say Garner was driving west on U.S. 60 in the early morning hours of Sept. 3, 2017, when his vehicle left the road and overturned in a lake.
Reports say Glover, who was Garner’s passenger, was pronounced dead at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, with the cause of death listed as drowning.
Court records say investigators believe Garner drove through a red light at the intersection at a high rate of speed at the time of the wreck.
Witnesses told investigators Garner and Glover were seen at a party in Breckinridge County before the wreck and that Garner was seen drinking alcohol, reports say.
The sheriff’s department obtained the blood test results from Garner through a search warrant.
Corporal Tyler Free of the sheriff’s department said shortly after the wreck the blood test showed Garner had a blood-alcohol level of 0.135 when he was tested after the accident, adding that Garner had other drugs in his system.
The case has been set for trial previously, but was continued and then delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down court activities that required large numbers of people, such as jury trials, for months.
On Friday, Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington granted a prosecution motion to continue the trial, so prosecutors can amend the indictment.
An new trial date for the case will be set Monday morning, Wethington said.
