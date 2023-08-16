The trial of a man charged with allegedly stabbing a city police officer during an arrest attempt in 2020 opened Tuesday with the prosecution telling jurors the altercation was a murder attempt.
However, the defense suggested the officer may have been injured by trash or broken glass during the struggle.
Harold Donovan Sanders Jr., 34, of the 700 block of Walnut Street, was charged with attempted murder in the Sept. 20, 2020, incident on Walnut Street.
The incident began when Owensboro Police Department officers Austin Esther and Nick Wellman were called to a Walnut Street address where Sanders had recently been evicted, to a report he was outside. Sanders was charged with attempted murder of a police officer for allegedly stabbing Esther in the cheek with a knife.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel told jurors when the officers attempted to arrest Sanders, he resisted and Esther felt “a sharp jab to the left side of his face.”
Kuegel said Sanders “was being arrested, and his response was to produce a knife and stab an officer.”
Other officers saw Sanders with the knife, and Kuegel said during the incident Sanders held the knife to his own throat.
“If you’re being arrested and you have two officers on either side of you and you pull a knife, that’s intentional,” Kuegel said. “If you stab an officer, that’s intentional.”
State law defines attempted murder as when a person “intentionally” engages in activity that would be a crime.
Kuegel said, “I’m asking you to find (Sanders’) intent to kill Officer Esther ... He knew he was a police officer, he pulled a knife, and he stabbed him.”
More from this section
Esther was transported to Owensboro Health where he received two stitches inside the cheek and 14 stitches outside. The knife blade didn’t penetrate into Esther’s mouth, but the wound resulted in a permanent scar.
Defense attorney Leigh Jackson, head of the public defender law office, said while its undisputed Esther was cut during the incident, it is unclear how the officer received the injury.
Sanders was retrieving his items from in front of the home where he’d been evicted and was upset when officers arrived.
Sanders had previous encounters with police, Jackson said.
“On this day, officers approached him and went hands-on” in an attempt to arrest Sanders, Jackson said. The group fell during a struggle and a trash can with various debris was knocked over, Jackson said.
“You won’t hear any evidence that Officer Esther’s blood was on the tip of that knife,” Jackson said. “There’s no device that has been shown to cause that cut.
“We believe, at the conclusion of the evidence, you might find that Harold resisted ... but we believe you’ll also find Harold did not have the intent to hurt anyone on September 20, except himself.”
The physician who treated Esther, Dr. Charles Hobelmann III, testified the injury was not considered life-threatening. He could not say definitively what caused the wound. Hobelmann testified he cleaned and treated the injury and did not find any traces of glass or other debris in the wound.
The trial resumes Wednesday, Aug. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.