After more than a year of trials being postponed across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, criminal trials are scheduled to resume in Daviess County in May.
A February order from the state Supreme Court allows trials to resume as of May 1, with restrictions. Grand jury proceedings can resume in April, according to the Supreme Court order.
“Our first trial is May 10,” Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington said Thursday. Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel said he is planning to hold a three-day grand jury session in mid-April.
The Supreme Court order says judges locally can decide to resume trials if they determine it’s advisable based on community health conditions and provided jurors can be socially distanced.
The court rules also require jury selection to be conducted in smaller groups to limit large crowds. Jury selection usually involves a large panel of potential jurors being called, which can overflow courtrooms.
Wethington said staggering the jury section process to accommodate for smaller groups appearing at different times “will take three times as long” to seat a jury.
Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones said she has several criminal trials set in her courtroom for June and August, and there are trials scheduled “all the way into March of next year.”
Court officials, including members of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the public defender’s office will meet in the near future to discuss how trials will proceed, Jones said.
Officials are considering providing a set of written questions to potential jurors as a way of shortening the jury selection process, Jones said.
But whether jurors feel safe to be in court will largely determine if trials resume.
“Ultimately, it remains to be seen ... will they still feel uncomfortable” being in court, Jones said. “If people don’t feel safe, our best-laid plans won’t get us to the goal” or resuming trials.
Jones said trials could use both courtrooms to provide for adequate distancing, but that would cause problems too.
“Unfortunately, that shuts down the other courtroom where we can’t have a normal docket,” Jones said.
Other courtrooms in the judicial center might be available if they aren’t in use by other county judges, she said.
“It’s still a work in progress,” she said. “We’ll all have to figure out ways to make the best use of our space.”
Wethington said potential jurors are being polled on their willingness to be in court. If jurors are concerned about being in a public space out of concerns over COVID-19, “the court rules say we have to accommodate that,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
