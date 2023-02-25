After months of work and planning, the “Through Sleet’s Eyes Festival” kicked off at the RiverPark Center on Friday with an exhibit of Moneta Sleet Jr.’s work entitled “A Witness to History.”
Sleet was the first Black Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist who was born in Owensboro on Feb. 14, 1926. In 1969, Sleet captured a photo of Coretta Scott King at Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral, who was her husband, and it led him to winning the Prize.
Emmy Woosley, festival chairman, said her Leadership Owensboro class in 2021 wanted to honor Sleet’s legacy, which turned into the idea of a public art piece.
“That sparked the idea of if we could do more,” she said. “The RiverPark Center wanted to do a play so we started pulling different people in and different partners so we could make this all happen.”
The community’s response to the festival and in honoring Sleet has been incredible, Woosley said.
“It’s truly something that everyone in the community can rally behind and celebrate one of our own heroes that left such a mark on history,” she said.
Woosley said they wanted to hold the festival in February to coincide with Black History Month.
“We wanted to make sure that we recognize that Moneta Sleet Jr. is a beautiful representation of Black America and what it means to have American history through the Black lens,” she said.
Some of Sleet’s family was in attendance during the festivities on Friday.
Gregory Sleet, Sleet’s eldest son, helped in the process of getting the festival ready to launch.
“He connected us with the colleagues of Sleet’s that we got to interview for the documentary,” Woosley said.
The documentary, “A Fine Remembrance,” will premiere tonight at the RiverPark Center at 7 p.m. As of now, the documentary will only be available at that time, but Woosley said the festival board is looking to expand that availability.
“This truly is something to honor one of our own greatest and recognize that even though you’re from Owensboro, you can do great things, just like Moneta Sleet Jr. did,” she said.
Gregory Sleet said the festival has been a long time in the making.
“My initial reaction was that I was incredulous. I was contacted out of the blue by Emmy and she told me about this idea and I couldn’t tell if she was serious,” he said. “But over the course of many days, weeks and months, it became quite apparent that she was deadly serious.”
When Gregory Sleet walked through the door, he was in disbelief.
“We are immensely proud of our father and the effort Owensboro has made to honor him and to recognize his contribution to Owensboro’s history and to American history,” he said. “I am just blown away.”
Growing up, Gregory Sleet and his sister, Lisa Sleet, heard of stories about his father’s travels and the people he had met.
“He was gone a lot so we missed him, but when we could grab him, whenever he was home, he made sure to sit down with the family and we had dinner together,” Gregory Sleet said.
Gregory Sleet said he was fortunate enough to be part of one of those stories at the age of 13 when his father was on an assignment for “Ebony” magazine to cover Martin Luther King Jr.’s Nobel Peace Prize ceremony.
“We were at the airport and he told my mother to park the car and told me to go with him,” he said. “We walked up to some doors and there was a VIP room with celebrities. The crowd parts and through the crowd comes Dr. King with my dad. He looked me in the eye, shook my hand and to this day I do not remember what he said.”
Sleet snapped a photo of his son with Martin Luther King Jr.’s in that moment.
