After months of work and planning, the “Through Sleet’s Eyes Festival” kicked off at the RiverPark Center on Friday with an exhibit of Moneta Sleet Jr.’s work entitled “A Witness to History.”

Sleet was the first Black Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist who was born in Owensboro on Feb. 14, 1926. In 1969, Sleet captured a photo of Coretta Scott King at Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral, who was her husband, and it led him to winning the Prize.

