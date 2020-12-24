Layla Kunkle was a senior at Trigg County High School with dreams of joining law enforcement. According to a lawsuit filed Dec. 17, the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office allegedly discriminated against Kunkle in violation of Title IX.
Kunkle began an internship with the sheriff’s office while she was 17 years old during her senior year. The lawsuit alleges that former Trigg County Sheriff Jason Barnes “groomed” Kunkle for sex during her internship.
In August, a Trigg County Grand Jury indicted Barnes for providing alcohol to a person under 21 and later tampering with the testimony of a potential witness.
Barnes was arrested following an investigation of the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office for criminal misconduct by the Kentucky State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation. His criminal case is still pending.
According to the lawsuit, Kunkle began working full time as an intern as part of a nontraditional education plan through Trigg County High School. She would take her classes online and began working “in the office helping with tax payments …”
When the tax work was completed, Kunkle was allowed to ride along with former Animal Control Officer Tori Davis.
Davis warned Kunkle that when she turned 18, “she would be treated differently and subjected to sexual advances …,” the lawsuit stated.
When she turned 18, while still interning at the sheriff’s office and still a high school student, the lawsuit claims the environment around her rapidly changed.
“The sexual advances began with flirtatious comments in the office and on the ride alongs she was allowed — and encouraged — to take with male officers after she turned (18),” the lawsuit states.
Barnes allegedly made a sexual advance on Kunkle after her 18th birthday. Kunkle told the animal control officer about the advance.
The lawsuit claims that Davis “only told (Barnes) that Ms. Kunkle had told her,” rather than “responding appropriately.”
Barnes allegedly told Kunkle that she could not tell anyone about “what happened during her internship.”
Messages
The sexual advances continued and escalated through messaging apps, like SnapChat. But, the lawsuit claims, it wasn’t only Barnes making the advances.
The lawsuit also names former sheriff’s deputies Michael Parker, Jimmy Godair and Jeff Arena as well as Cadiz Police Department officer Doug Latham.
Godair had previously been dismissed from the Kentucky State Police due to sexual misconduct, according to the lawsuit.
Parker, Godair, Arena, Latham and Barnes allegedly communicated the Kunkle “their intentions to lure her into sexual encounters …”
The suit claim that Latham was the first to message Kunkle.
“Those law enforcement Defendants did not merely send random messages aggressively asking for sexual favors but, instead, they messaged her after hours following their regular daily work communications with her, mixing work and flirtatious personal communications toward in an effort at grooming Ms. Kunkle to let her guard down,” the lawsuit stated.
Beyond messages
One evening “after this period of grooming” Barnes invited Kunkle to his home. When she arrived, the lawsuit stated, he offered her a mixed drink containing strawberry rum. The drink “caused her to become very intoxicated.”
The lawsuit claims that once Kunkle was intoxicated, Barnes had sex with her in his living room. After the act, Kunkle passed out on Barnes’ couch.
Later in the evening, Barnes allegedly asked Kunkle if she wanted to sleep in the bedroom. He “had to help her as she held onto the wall to be able to walk.”
Kunkle passed out again in Barnes’ bed, the lawsuit stated. She woke up “as he got in bed and began having sex with her again before stopping.”
When he stopped, he allegedly said he “could not do it anymore because his wife normally slept in that location.”
Kunkle awoke again when Barnes’ alarm rang early in the morning and he allegedly told her to leave before his neighbors woke up to hear her.
The lawsuit claims he told her they would “do it again sometime” as she left.
“As Ms. Kunkle’s memory began to return over time and she tried to understand what had happened that night, Defendant Barnes falsely denied that they had sex, but he continued to make advances toward her, including on an occasion when they were interviewing a prospective court security officer and he asked if she wanted to go have sex during the lunch break, but she was able to decline and join the rest of the group for lunch,” the lawsuit stated.
Beyond Barnes
After the initial act, the lawsuit claims that Barnes told the four other law enforcement officers the Kunkle “could be persuaded into sexual relations.”
Latham pressed Kunkle to meet him, the lawsuit stated. When Kunkle did meet him, “made advances toward her until she agreed to have sex with him.”
Parker also continued to allegedly continue to message Kunkle. The lawsuit also claims that she met with him and he pressured her until she agreed to also have sex with him.
Kunkle was instructed to take ride-alongs at night with Arena and Godair. These ride-alongs allowed the two officers access to Kunkle in a private setting, in addition to “persistent private messaging.”
Godair allegedly had sex with Kunkle twice. Arena allegedly also had sex with Kunkle twice.
“Ms. Kunkle had not wanted to have sex with any of these individuals but was lured in, groomed, and pressed such that she allowed it to happen,” the lawsuit stated. “The individual defendants all were aware of Ms. Kunkle’s status as a high school student working at the Sheriff’s Department as part of an academic program.”
The suit also named the Trigg County Fiscal Court as the governing body of the county and in turn the employer of the sheriff’s office. It also named Trigg County Public Schools for failing Kunkle while she was a student during the alleged interactions.
The suit claimed that Kunkle suffered pecuniary losses in the form of medical expenses and severe emotional distress in an amount that it asked to be determined at trial.
“Ms. Kunkle suffered significant emotional pain and trauma as a result of the Defendants’ violation of her rights,” the lawsuit stated.
Reach Jon Russelburg at 270-887-3241 or jrusselburg@kentuckynewera.com.
