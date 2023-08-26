Trigg County Public Schools is moving into the future with the purchase of five electric buses that likely will be available for use in the local district for the 2024-2025 academic year.
“We applied for a grant,” Director of Transportation Erin Eagleson noted of the decision to purchase the new electric vehicles.
Eagleson said the Environmental Protection Agency’s $1.9 million Clean School Bus Grant covers almost all the cost of the five buses.
The director noted that the cost to the local district will be somewhere less than $200,000.
The Trigg County Board of Education during its most recent meeting approved several measures related to the purchase of the buses.
Officials said the grant should be beneficial to the county, and they said Pennyrile Electric and TVA have been wonderful partners in the matter.
The board unanimously approved three measures, including a BG-1 for the infrastructure in the amount of $171,825, a $156,500 bid from DC Electric for infrastructure related to the buses and a third measure approving the actual purchase of the buses.
Eagleson said the five buses are 72- passenger Thomas Jouley school buses.
“It should be cheaper running the electric buses versus the diesel buses,” the director noted, adding that officials are trying to do what’s in the best interest of the district.
With the new buses, he said the district should see a reduction in diesel costs, and there should not be as much maintenance of the vehicles.
There will be no oil changes.
Each of the buses will have its own dedicated charging station, Eagleson said, and the buses will be charged overnight, with drivers coming in each morning and having fully-charged buses.
The director noted that each charge should provide 125 miles, enough to cover morning and afternoon routes on one charge for some routes.
Eagleson notes that there is a lot of electric vehicle technology coming out right now, and he wants to know if those vehicles are reliable.
The director said he doesn’t expect the new buses this school year; he’s been told the earliest they’ll arrive is next April, and Eagleson thinks they likely will be here during the summer.
David Garbrough of Boyd Cat, the company that supplies Thomas buses in Kentucky, notes that his company started offering the buses about a year ago and delivered its first one in the state two weeks ago to Wolfe County.
Several other counties have also shown an interest, including Daviess and Todd counties in addition to the Trigg County school system.
Garbrough says the electric buses save taxpayer dollars, are cheaper to charge than the cost of fuel and provide 100% zero emissions.
“Zero emissions is the ultimate goal,” he says of the new buses.
