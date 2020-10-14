Officials at Trilogy Management Services and DMK Development Group recently released more details about the proposed $14 million assisted living center planned for 3050 Calumet Trace in Gateway Commons.
Earlier, DMK secured nearly 5 acres of land for the three-story facility. Pending final approvals, construction could start as soon as the first quarter of 2021 with completion as early as the spring of 2022, Trilogy officials said in a press release.
It is estimated the project will create more than 200 construction jobs, and up to 70 permanent employees will be needed to operate the facility, Trilogy officials said.
The proposed complex will feature 44 assisted living, 20 memory care and 55 independent living apartments. They will be a mix of studio and one- and two-bedroom suites.
The facility will offer a full-service bistro, multiple dining areas with an on-site chef, activity room, beauty and barber shop, library and fitness center, Trilogy officials said. Outside the building, residents will enjoy courtyards, gardens and more.
“At Trilogy, we take great pride in providing resident-centered, coordinated care,” Leigh Ann Barney, Trilogy president and CEO, said in the press release. “This means that our campuses contain top-of-the-line equipment and technology designed to support a wide range of needs, and that care is delivered by highly skilled staff members. Of course, underlying this commitment to clinical excellence is our culture of compassion. This is what truly makes a Trilogy community a place where family comes to live.”
On Oct. 1, the Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment unanimously approved a conditional use permit to build the 36,460-square-foot facility. The tract of land for the proposed building is zoned for professional service use. On Sept. 10, DMK filed for the conditional use permit.
Having received the conditional use permit, DMK must now present a local development plan. Also, other applications and permits will be needed at the state level before construction can proceed.
“We identified a growing need in Owensboro for a senior community that will provide quality, hospitality-based senior care without giving up the luxuries of home,” David Kitchen, DMK founder and CEO, said in a press release. “The innovative design and hospitality-oriented care of our communities give aging Americans what they want today — more services, amenities and the attention they deserve. Our partnership with an award-winning, best-in-class manager like Trilogy Management Services is an exciting collaboration toward continuing their mission to transform the senior care industry.”
Trilogy and DMK are Louisville companies.
About a year ago, Cedarhurst Senior Living, a St. Louis-based company, broke ground on an $18-million senior living facility in the Gateway Commons area. Cedarhurst of Owensboro is slated to open early next year. That complex will offer 56 senior apartments and 27 memory care suites.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.