The 14 members of Trinity High School’s class of 2023 received their diplomas Friday night in a ceremony full of memories at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Friday night was likely the last time all 14 students would be together in the same room, which was bittersweet for the class.
“Everybody is like family,” graduate Gavin Howard said. “We’re all pretty close. I know everybody in the entire high school, and I can talk to them on a daily basis. I’ll probably still talk to them for the rest of my life.”
Friday was the Catholic high school’s 56th graduation ceremony. In her address of the class, principal Emily Hernandez said the bond shared by students at the small school is special.
“I know you don’t realize this now, but you don’t get this kind of connection everywhere,” Hernandez said.
Graduate Abby Payne said the spiritual component of Trinity’s education was important to her.
“We get to learn all about our faith, and you don’t get that at other schools,” she said.
Payne, who will attend Owensboro Community & Technical College in the fall, said graduation was a surreal experience.
“The year went by in a blink of an eye,” she said. The students have “known each other since we were little. We feel we are best friends with each other, and you don’t get that in other schools.”
Graduate Nathan Hernandez, who is going to Ave Maria University in Florida on athletic and academic scholarships, said Trinity has prepared him for the challenges of life after high school.
“I’m a little bit sad, because I’m going to miss my friends, but I’m excited too,” Hernandez said. “The teachers give a lot of one-on-one time, and they help you focus on what you want to become.”
Landon Smith, who gave the student address, said he decided to come to Trinity his freshman year.
“It was the greatest decision I ever made,” he said. “No friends we make will compare to the bonds we made at Trinity High School.”
Class sponsor Maddie Brasher-Evans said the graduating class helped her through the year and would “lift her up” when she needed strength.
“I’m a better teacher, sister, daughter and friend because of your influence,” she told the graduates. “Sometimes, home is a person. For me, home is 14 people.”
