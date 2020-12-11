Trinity High School is kicking off its annual fundraiser — a half-pot raffle.

The raffle drawing will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2021, in the St. Mary Gym parking lot, at 10460 Franklin St. in Whitesville. The winner will receive half the pot.

Anna McDaniel, Trinity High School director of advancement and admissions, said the goal this year is to raise $100,000, which means one lucky person could potentially receive $50,000.

Fundraisers like this aren’t new to the school, McDaniel said, as private schools need to do them in order to continue operating. In the past, school officials have raffled off cash and a vehicle.

“Our income is through tuition only, so we have to fundraise to be able to make up the rest,” she said.

Raffle tickets are $2 each and can be purchased either at trinityhs.com, or at various locations in Whitesville, including from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Whitesville City Hall; from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Trinity High School; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Whitesville Community Credit Union; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Mary Parish Office; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Whitesville Mercantile; or from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary of the Woods School.

McDaniel also said students at the school have transitioned well to virtual learning.

This year’s 83-member student body is relatively small, she said, because this year’s senior class only has nine students. McDaniel said there are usually about 100 students at the school.

She said students and teachers miss the classroom, and that it’s not typical when you hear a high school student lamenting being away from school.

“They prefer to be in school, in person,” McDaniel said. “Teachers also want those kiddos back in classrooms as well. We are just living in a different world right now, and trying to live day-by-day.”

