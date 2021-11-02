Repairs to Triplett Street originally planned to begin Monday, Nov. 1 that will result in Triplett Street being closed south of the East 4th Street will now begin Monday, Nov. 8.
The closure is expected to last through Thursday, Nov. 11, pending no delays or inclement weather. A detour will be marked. Please use caution while driving in this area.
For more information about the road closure, call Kelsey Ray at 270-687-8560.
