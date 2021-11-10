Jennie Clemens is closing Trisons gift shop at 511 Frederica St. on Dec. 31 after a 25-year run.
But her family’s Trophy House and All American Advertising Specialties, both at the same address, will continue in business.
Clemens bought half-interest in the Trophy House in 1975 and the rest of it a couple of years later.
She added All American in 1980 and started Trisons — “three sons” — in 1996.
“I was 58,” Clemens previously said. “My boys wanted me to start Trisons. I said, ‘I’m too old to start a new business.’ But I did.”
And she’s operated it for 25 years.
Today, Randy Clemens runs All American with his brother, Mike, and their brother Nick runs the Trophy House.
But Jennie Clemens, 83, continues to run Trisons.
“She’s not retiring,” Randy Clemens said Tuesday. “She still comes in for three to five hours a day. She still does the taxes. Maybe she’ll cut back a little now.”
He said neither he nor his brothers have time to run Trisons, and there are no other family members interested in taking it over.
It’s the smallest of the three businesses, Randy Clemens said.
A going-out-of-business sale — 30% off — started Monday, he said.
“The store is full,” Randy Clemens said. “It’s a good time to shop. There’s still eight weeks left.”
The sons started working in the family business when they were in elementary school — sweeping, cleaning the bathroom and then graduating to making trophies.
Trisons offers home fashions, a bridal registry, a baby registry and bereavement items, among other things.
Bereavement items include personalized wind chimes, lanterns with candles inside, personalized music boxes that play “Amazing Grace” and Christmas ornaments.
“Personalizing sets us apart,” Jennie Clemens previously said in an interview.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.