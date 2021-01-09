After nearly a year with no big concerts in town, country rocker Travis Tritt is coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter on Feb. 13 for an 8 p.m. performance.

Tickets start at $49.

They go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15.

Parking is $10.

Tickets and parking passes will be available online at OwensboroTickets.com or at the Owensboro Convention Center box office.

Tritt was last in town on Feb. 16, 2018, for a solo acoustic show — just him and his guitar — at the convention center.

That’s what he’ll be doing this year as well.

During the show, Tritt is scheduled to talk about his life and his musical influences.

PBS filmed one of the Tritt concerts for a special, “Travis Tritt: A Man and His Guitar.”

He’s no stranger to the Owensboro area.

Tritt performed at the Executive Inn Rivermont in its heyday, at the Everly Brothers Homecoming in Central City in 1998 and at the Big O Music Festival in 2015 and 2016.

A Marietta, Georgia, native, Tritt has recorded 11 studio albums since 1989 — seven of which had platinum sales.

Those albums produced 19 Top 10 hits — including “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Love Of A Woman,” “Here’s A Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)” and “T-R-O-U-B-L-E.”

Because of COVID-19, people will have to stay in their seats unless using the restroom or buying either merchandise or food or a beverage.

Masks or facial coverings are required except when eating and drinking.

Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the venue.

Capacity has been reduced to allow for social distancing.

Seating has been assigned in groups of one to six seats.

Social distancing lines will be marked for concessions, ticketing and merchandise.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.