Beginning Monday, the Owensboro Transit System will discontinue the trolley service until further notice and eliminate bus fares to protect the public and employees from the transmission of COVID-19, the city announced in a press release Friday.
The ticket window will also be closed in the transit lobby, the use of the front doors will be restricted on buses, except those meeting Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, and social distancing of six feet from the driver and other riders will be imposed on buses per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“Implementing these modifications will help us to maintain a level of service that will aid in protecting employees and citizens,” the release read. “Extra cleaning of the buses will take place, however, we strongly encourage using the Transit System for essential travel only.”
No other changes to the bus routes or running times were announced.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
