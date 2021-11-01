As a newsman in Kingsport, Tennessee, I had a good relationship with Tennessee State Police officers and spent a considerable amount of time working with and visiting with them in their Kingsport post.
And as anticipated, the conversations did not always involve news stories I was involved with and investigations the troopers were involved with. For the most part, they were great guys.
Then one night when there was no official business to conduct, the talk mostly centered around a couple of the troopers — centered on Patrick Henry Lake, a popular body of water located near Kingsport.
The story got increasingly interesting as a couple of the lawmen told about how the lake was a favorite place for dating couples, especially on those nights when a full moon cast its brightness on the rippling water.
Very interesting, I thought, as the picture showed marked improvement.
But, the troopers also pointed out that those responsible for the lake and the conduct surrounding it frowned on a lot of hanky panky.
I just happened to be a single young man at that time and was dating a very pretty Kingsport girl. The idea of trying out the possibilities it offered leaned toward a very interesting date.
At the lake with my date, and parked in a place where the full moon was indeed lighting the lake’s rippling water, the two of us settled in for some moments of acceptable pleasure.
Then it happened, and then I knew. From out of nowhere a coil of Tennessee State Police cruisers, with emergency lights flashing and sirens screaming, screeched to a stop.
Bringing ourselves to a better state of representation, my date and I looked out the window of my car, and there stood two troopers laughing themselves into a state of convulsion.
I had been set up in a way that only a couple of fun-loving troopers could muster up.
And don’t worry, the troopers were not in violation of their official duties. Or at least that’s what they said. According to them, they were already in that area on regular patrol and just happened to throw in a little anti-like business for practice sake.
I spent a big part of the next two years trying to think of a way to get even, but never did. Oh, I did come up with a couple of ideas, but they would have landed me in jail.
So we just remained friends, very cautious friends. And I lost my girlfriend.
• I recently heard about an effort underway for residents across the country to celebrate and honor their hometowns.
What an outstanding idea.
Born and partially raised under the most humble of conditions, I believed then and still do that Owensboro is one great place to live.
Sure, there have been lots of people to pack up and leave for what they believed was a better place to call home. That was their decision, and I’m sure many found they did the right thing.
Not me!
The U.S. Navy afforded me the opportunity to visit some of the most wonderful places the world had to offer, but I was forever ready to come back to Owensboro, Kentucky, and unpack my seabag.
Once called the city of trees and churches, Owensboro remains that and a lot more. The political flavor has not always been palatable, but politics from both sides of the spectrum has played a big role in the city’s growth.
So let’s pin a big plaque of honor on our city and make other cities wish they could be as good.
