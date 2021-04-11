Tropical Smoothie Cafe coming to Frederica

Owensboro’s first Tropical Smoothie Café should be open in the small strip center under construction at 2804 Frederica St. by the end of May.
That’s near Wesleyan Park Plaza.
And Gateway Urgent Care, part of Evansville-based Mercy Urgent Care, will add a second Owensboro location in the center as well.
Sean Byrne, who is developing the 6,047-square-foot center, said he expects a physical therapy business to locate in the space between them.
Tropical Smoothie Café opened its first café in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1997.
By 2020, it had more than 850 locations and was projecting 2,000 openings by 2024.
Byrne said, “We own the one in Evansville too. Be sure to look at the menu.”
In addition to smoothies, the café serves flatbreads, wraps, quesadillas, sandwiches, bowls and breakfast.
Byrne said it will offer drive-through, carry out and dine-in options.
VeryWellFit.com says, “Though the café offers an extensive smoothie menu, Tropical Smoothie Café isn’t your average smoothie bar. It makes strong efforts at including balanced meals that are often high in protein and other nutrients. However, there are also some indulgent menu items for when the carbs are calling your name.”
Gateway Urgent Care opened in the strip center at 3245 Mt. Moriah Ave., beside the Kentucky 54 Walmart in the spring of 2011 — a decade ago.
Byrne, former plant manager at Century Aluminum in Hancock County, said the Frederica Street office will be a second location.
He, Mark Riney and other partners have been active in developing new businesses in Owensboro and other cities in recent years.
In 2016, they brought a Donatos pizza parlor to the strip center at 2601 W. Parrish Ave.
And in 2006, they opened Shammy’s Auto Wash at 2524 Frederica St.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
