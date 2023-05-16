OWENWS-05-16-23 OIA CYBER

Luke Wellman, front, and Gunny Howard, juniors at Owensboro Innovation Academy, look over a programming site on a computer on Monday at the school. The students won first place in the state in the Air Force Association’s CyberPatriot’s National Youth Cyber Defense Competition as OIA’s cybersecurity team.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

It was a little over a year ago when Owensboro Innovation Academy students Gunny Howard and Luke Wellman took home second place in the state in the Air Force Association’s CyberPatriot’s National Youth Cyber Defense Competition as the school’s cybersecurity team.

Fast forward to 2023, Howard, 16, and Wellman, 17, — now juniors — came out on top.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.