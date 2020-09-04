Boaters David Payton and Jen Mays have organized a boat parade Saturday down the Ohio River.
The “2020 Mighty Ohio River Trump Parade” will kick off in Rockport, Indiana, and end at the riverfront in Owensboro.
Payton said he decided to organize the event as a way to enjoy food, music and fellowship with fellow boaters. He said many people have reached out about the event so far from various regions in Indiana and Kentucky.
“Everybody on the river has Trump flags and stuff so I thought, ‘Hey, I’m going to host this Trump parade and see if we can’t get some people here’,” Payton said. “They’re excited and can’t wait until Saturday ... Everybody’s happy that I’m talking to.”
The parade will begin at the French Island Marina-Boat Club in Rockport, Indiana at 11:30 a.m., although Mays said the event is in no way affiliated with the club. Payton asked that anyone wanting to participate in the parade should arrive for lineup by 11 a.m. There will be flags and hats for sale, as well as raffle tickets for a “Keep America Great” cooler valued at $299.
The parade will finish at the Riverfront in Owensboro about 12:30 or 1 p.m. where boaters are encouraged to anchor and tie-up to one another.
“We’re just going to go to downtown Owensboro, and we’re just kind of going to ... hang out for a little while. I’m going to be doing a lot of cooking on my boat,” Payton said.
Payton said he plans to host an after-party for the event with live music from “Beginner’s Luck” at 6947 West River Road in Rockport, Indiana.
