Trunnell’s Farm Market & Experience in Utica will debut its “Sunflower Music Festival” in September.
The festival, scheduled for Sept. 23-25, will be part of Trunnell’s annual Sunflower Experience and will include a lineup of local bands and musicians on a newly-built covered stage alongside over 35 attractions, including exploration of the sunflower fields, corn maze, wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, food and drink options and more.
Kevin Trunnell, co-owner of Trunnell’s Farm Market & Experience, said the idea of having a festival has been in mind for a few years, and the business decided to put it on this year after consulting with local artists who have played at the facility in the past.
“We just want to make it great,” he said. “Everything we do, we try to put on a first-class event where everyone has fun and (is safe). We’re always trying to get all the details planned out so that (they can have) a fun, safe experience ….”
The music will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 with Skylar Cain, followed by Uncharted at 6 p.m., Troy Miller performing at 7 p.m., Jerrett Davis and Colt Rickard playing at 8:15 p.m. and Cynthia Murray & The End Times closing out the first day from 10 p.m. until midnight.
Saturday, Sept. 24 will begin at noon with Cam Thompson, with Dakota Hayden taking the stage at 1:15 p.m., Nick Cheek & The Golden Hour rocking it out at 2:45 p.m., the Andy Brasher Band gracing the stage starting at 4:30 p.m., followed by Elliott Sublett at 6:15 p.m., DT on the Rocks (also known as Dustin Taylor on the Rocks) at 8 p.m. and the Josh Merritt Band concluding the two days of music beginning at 9:45 p.m. until midnight.
Trunnell said some of the acts on the lineup have performed at the market’s other offerings, while depending on other local artists they are close to to see who they would recommend that may fit the bill.
“We’re really using local artists with this festival,” Trunnell said. “If this thing grows, we might bring in maybe one or two regional artists in the future; but for now we’re looking for really the best-of-the-best, kind of cream of the crop local artists — not to say we didn’t miss some. There’s a lot of great local artists around; we just try to put a mix of those together that we felt like were very talented.”
The festival also includes RV and tent camping on the grounds, in which admission tickets must be purchased in addition to RV/tent camping passes.
Those who decide to camp on the premises must leave the property by 11 a.m. Sept. 25.
Trunnell feels that the new festival will be a place where people can relax and congregate.
“We hope that it brings people together in a fun farm setting atmosphere,” he said. “They get to enjoy the farm as well as the live music, meet new people, make new friends and just hang out and chill on the farm and enjoy it — and take a weekend and just live, you know?”
