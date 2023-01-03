The Tri-State Alliance (TSA) is looking for more sponsors for its AIDS Holiday Project, which helps fill the needs of local families impacted by HIV/AIDS.
TSA serves LGBTQ communities in Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.
Wally Paynter, chair of the project, said the initiative serves low-income households impacted by HIV/AIDS.
“At least one person who lives in the household has HIV or AIDS,” he said. “They will send us gift requests, and we work to meet those needs before Christmas. Everyone that submitted before November was met.”
However, there were some families that were not able to submit forms before the deadline, and TSA is still working to fill those needs.
“These are some of the most impoverished families in the region,” Paynter said. “There were a few households we received requests from until a couple of weeks before Christmas, and we didn’t get those filled, and that includes Daviess County.”
Paynter said TSA is seeking donations of clothes and other needed household items, along with monetary donations to purchase grocery store gift cards.
“Every household gets the same amount on their card,” he said. “Our goal between now and January 9 is to raise more money. How many we’re able to purchase depends on how many donations we receive.”
The AIDS Holiday Project has been serving the tri-state for 30 years. It began as an initiative started by an organization named BHIVE, which provided assistance to individuals with HIV.
“They ceased to exist because most of their leadership had passed away,” Paynter said. “TSA took on the holiday project to make sure it continues.”
This was an unusual year for the project donations, Paynter said.
“It’s been a tough year,” he said. “We would still like to raise a couple more thousand dollars before we purchase the cards.”
Paynter said the households that will be receiving the cards know they are on a delay.
“We want to give them as big of a boost as we possibly can,” he said. “It’s one of the most impactful projects helping low-income households in our area.”
Paynter said the donations make “all the difference” to the families who receive them.
Checks can be mailed to TSA Holiday Project at PO Box 2901 Evansville, Indiana, 47728. Online donations can be made by visiting tsagl.org/donate.html or through Venmo or PayPal at @tristatealliance.
For more information on TSA or the AIDS Holiday Project, call 812-480-0204 or email 3statealliance@gmail.com.
