These days, most of us rarely think about trains, unless we’re stuck at a crossing watching a long line of boxcars go by.
But there was a time when trains connected Owensboro to the world.
The era of the “iron horse” arrived here late.
Tuesday will mark the 150th anniversary of rail service in Owensboro.
The first locomotive the town had ever seen — the Jo Daviess, named for Joseph Hamilton Daveiss (yeah, we misspell his name) for whom the county is named — arrived by steamboat on July 14, 1870.
But there were no tracks yet for it to run on.
The Jo Daviess, built by the Baldwin Works in Philadelphia, weighed in at 24.5 tons.
It cost $11,325 — worth about $226,139 today.
Crowds jammed the riverfront that day 151 years ago to see the “horse” that would put Owensboro on the map.
A passenger coach arrived on Feb. 15, 1871, and the Owensboro & Russellville Railroad made its first run on March 2 that year — taking passengers on an excursion all the way to Livia, 14 miles away.
In time, the Owensboro & Russellville became the Owensboro & Nashville.
When the railroad tracks reached Central City, passengers could transfer to a line running from Paducah to Elizabethtown.
A trip to Louisville by rail then took 12 hours and cost $5.
But on Dec. 3, 1888, a new railroad — the Louisville, Henderson & St. Louis — reached Owensboro, making the trip to Louisville much shorter.
It would later become the Louisville & Nashville.
A year later, the Owensboro, Falls of Rough & Green River Railroad opened passenger service to Whitesville and Ohio County.
In time, it would become part of the Illinois Central.
By then, Owensboro was a modern, bustling railroad town.
I remember stories the old timers told years ago about climbing aboard the trains at Union Station, relaxing in the dining car over coffee, reading the newspaper, stopping in Irvington for “the best pie in the world.”
But trains were too slow by 1958.
At 4:25 a.m. on Nov. 16, 1958, old No. 156 pulled out of Union Station headed for Louisville.
And 87 years of passenger train service ended without a whimper.
Ironically, there were people still living then who had seen the Jo Daviess arrive on a steamboat.
