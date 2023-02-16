Tuesday Morning, the off-price home goods retailer, has filed for bankruptcy protection and will close 132 of its 487 stores this year — including the ones in Owensboro and Evansville.

The Owensboro store in Gateway Commons, which employs eight people, is set to close March 31.

