Tuesday Morning, the off-price home goods retailer, has filed for bankruptcy protection and will close 132 of its 487 stores this year — including the ones in Owensboro and Evansville.
The Owensboro store in Gateway Commons, which employs eight people, is set to close March 31.
Going-out-of-business sales have already started.
In 2018, the local store moved from its longtime home in Towne Square North to the new Gateway Commons.
The chain was established in 1974, specializing in both domestic and international closeouts of medium to high-end name brand gifts, luxury home textiles, home furnishings, housewares and seasonal décor.
This is the company’s second bankruptcy filing since the start of the COVID pandemic.
In 2020, it announced plans to close 230 of its then-687 stores.
The Owensboro store was spared at that time.
In November, the company reported that comparable store sales dropped 10.4% in the quarter just ending.
Net sales were $157.1 million for the quarter, down from $176.9 million a year earlier.
The company reported an operating loss of $25.9 million compared with an operating loss of $11.7 million a year earlier.
In December, it voluntarily delisted from the Nasdaq Capital Market fund.
The company’s website says its name came from founder Lloyd Ross, who said the name was chosen because Tuesday “is the first positive day of the week.”
But its bankruptcy filing this week came on Tuesday, a less positive day for the company.
A store employee, who asked not to be identified, said employees received no advance notice of the closing.
The company’s stock was selling for 47 cents a share on Wednesday morning, down from a 52-week high of $53.70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.