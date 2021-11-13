One of the things I liked best about my old house was the trees: Two huge tulip trees and an evergreen in the backyard, three dogwoods — two whites and a pink — two large silver maples and the prettiest holly tree you ever saw.
Alas. The ice storm and wind storm demolished all but the holly tree, which I had planted myself and loved dearly. In retrospect, I had located it too close to the house, but who knew that it would be the one and only thing I ever planted that not only survived, but thrived. But the reason I put it so close to the house was to prevent it from being slashed by the lawn mower when it was only about five inches tall, so I’m not entirely sorry.
After I moved, the new homeowners chopped the holly tree down and said they hoped I didn’t mind. I told the truth when I said, “It’s your house now,” but secretly I was very sad. I will send them a Christmas card anyway.
My second favorites were the tulip trees. The ice storm sent a huge limb from one smashing through my kitchen ceiling; another limb crushed my fence and missed my neighbor’s house by inches during the wind storm. But even as he and I stood in the yard on that fateful day surveying the near-miss, the maple tree in my side yard fell directly on his roof and the maple tree in my front yard fell into his driveway.
Oops.
I sent a really nice Christmas card that year.
Anyway, I had the tulip trees cut back after that. One of them died altogether, but the other regenerated itself even more fully and beautifully than before, which I was glad to see. If you are looking for a beautiful tree that provides thick, cooling shade on even the hottest summer day, the tulip tree is your choice. But be ready to pick up lots of twigs and branches, and know that you will have to rake tons and tons and tons of leaves from the last day of summer well into the early days of winter.
I am, however, a person who does not like to rake.
So when I moved, I thoughtfully considered the one tree on my new property.
It is in the front yard, and it is pretty. It is neither large nor small; it is just right. And it is worth noting that if it falls, it probably won’t hit my house.
It is a maple, I know that, but I am not sure what kind. Not a silver maple, nor black, red or Norway. I am all but positive it is not a sugar maple either, but this exhausts my repertoire of maple knowledge.
Anyway, along about September that first year, my new neighbors informed me that this tree, whatever it is, is gorgeous in the autumn. They were right. It turns a brilliant golden amber color and stays that way for a couple of weeks. It’s like having a sunset right outside my window.
And then the leaves fall off, pretty much all at once, starting at the top of the tree and then continuing down, down, until only a few stray brown leaves remain here and there among the bare branches, like determined spiders scattered around a lacy web.
If you want to know the truth, I would just as soon let the fallen leaves stay where they are on my lawn and let them rot into mulch or whatever leaves turn into when they deteriorate. I wholeheartedly believe in the circle of life and letting nature do its thing, undisturbed by man, just as much as possible.
But all my other neighbors rake their leaves, so finally — noticing that the handy dandy leaf zone map in the newspaper indicated that the trucks would be in my neighborhood sometime during the week ahead, and since it was a pretty day, and since I actually do own a rake, which surprises nobody more than it does myself, I went outside one pretty afternoon to rake.
It took about 10 minutes, 15 at the most. My yard is small, and it is fair to say that I wasn’t committed to capturing each and every single leaf. Any that escaped the first sweep of my rake won the right to stay where they are throughout the winter and beyond.
Or to blow into my neighbor’s yard.
Because about an hour after I finished my admittedly lackadaisical effort, my dog woofed from his watchtower station by the front window, and I looked out to see my neighbor — a nice, handsome, strong young man, raking up the leaves in his own yard.
I hoped he might not notice that in addition to the elm leaves from his own little tree, his yard was also blanketed with quite a few of the mystery maple leaves from my tree.
I’ll send an especially nice Christmas card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.