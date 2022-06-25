I never in a million years imagined I would ever retire, but by this time next week, that’s what I will have done.
Unlike some people, including my esteemed former colleague, still friend and forever hero Keith Lawrence, I have looked forward to retirement with eager anticipation.
I have worked for 47 years and enjoyed most of it, but there are a lot of things in life I enjoy more — and now is the time to do them.
One of those things includes continuing to write this column, which is not “work” at all.
But besides that, I will finally have the opportunity to travel — near and far — without the constraints of having to be back at work on Monday or worrying about whether my inbox and desk are overflowing.
Likewise, I will finally be able to take advantage of the app on my phone that reminds me of upcoming celestial events, meteor showers, supermoons, alignments of planets, eclipses and other cool stuff that happens in the middle of the night.
When the voices of characters in a book whisper in my ear, I won’t have to interrupt their stories to say I have to go to bed so I can get up when that early-morning alarm goes off.
I can hang around diners and dives, talking with friends or just absorbing the atmosphere, without having to get back to the office within the confines of a lunch hour.
I will finally have a chance at the bargains the early-bird shoppers have been snapping up at yard sales that start on Friday, rather than the forlorn, picked-over leftovers on Saturday.
I can dive more deeply into my family tree research project, and maybe — hopefully, finally — solve a couple of mysteries and break through that frustrating brick wall.
My dog will finally get as many walks as he deserves, and will be rewarded for his years of patience and faithfulness as I will be home more than I am away.
Let’s be honest, I’ll never need a tour bus, but maybe I can at least learn to play at least one instrument decently. I have a guitar, a mandolin, a harmonica and a bodhran drum, all of which are begging for their music to be released beyond my current clumsy ability.
I can do more writing “just for me,” including a book nobody else will ever read and adding chapters to my private collection of short stories.
I’m still wrangling out the details in my mind, but I am optimistic about organizing a community-wide “Find a Grave” day to document the final resting places of people in local cemeteries.
There are a couple of local non-profit groups whose missions I support, and I look forward to exploring opportunities to contribute to the important work they do.
Most of all — I am looking forward to spending not just more time with my kids and grandkids, but real, meaningful, quality time. My youngest grandson has already said he’s on board for a train trip to New York City. To that I say, “Whoo-hoo.”
So here I am, on the threshold of a place I never in a million years thought I’d ever see.
All I had ever done was work, and I assumed that’s all I ever would do. If I thought about retirement at all, it was as something other people did. But once I realized that yes, this dream could come true for me, too, I embraced the idea with wholehearted enthusiasm.
Now, less than a week away from this magnificent milestone, I can look back and see that the future was a reality all along.
And as much as I am looking forward to life in the Promised Land, I am thankful, truly thankful, for everything that came before to make this possible.
I will close these thoughts with the words I shared with my co-workers as they gathered to extend congratulations and good wishes at my retirement reception: Keep going. The work you do is important, and it matters.
But live the life … and wear the comfortable shoes.
Someday, you’ll want your feet to carry you to the next chapter.
