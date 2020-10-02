Turnout positive for OH drive-thru flu clinic

There was little downtime for the Owensboro Health pharmacists who were administering flu shots Thursday at the drive-thru clinic set up outside the Owensboro Convention Center.
Two OH pharmacy teams — the first shift from 9 a.m. to noon and the second shift from noon to 3 p.m. — manned the clinic along with help from OH’s marketing staff.
Lisa Young, an OH pharmacist, said they were prepared for 200 doses with about 70 distributed before lunchtime.
“I honestly believe we’ve had more interest this year than in the past,” said Young about flu shots in general. “We’ve already done more in the outpatient pharmacy this year than we did at this time last year.”
The higher flu shot interest is being attributed to COVID-19 and the attention it has brought to viruses.
Although a vaccine is still being developed for COVID-19, health officials highly recommend being vaccinated for the flu to prevent its spread. The seasonal flu usually starts to rise in October and peaks between December and February.
According to the CDC, anyone 6 months and older should be vaccinated with a flu shot.
Deidre Ledbetter, a 24-year-old OH pharmacy resident, said she was required to take a flu shot while in pharmacy school, but she had taken one for years even before then.
However, Ledbetter said it’s common for people to think they don’t need a flu shot or that they should wait until they’re much older before they’re vaccinated.
“People just don’t know that you’re supposed to,” Ledbetter said. “I think this year has definitely raised awareness for viral illnesses.”
By 12:30 p.m., the traffic was steadily flowing through the outdoor clinic.
Among the drivers was Carla Newton who, at age 59, was receiving her first-ever flu shot.
“The COVID scare and I just wanted to build up my immunity,” said Newton about why she now decided to receive a flu shot. “I’m getting old and I want to make sure I protect myself. …I also could never find the time to do it and this drive-thru makes it simpler.”
The flu shots were $25 for anyone who didn’t have health insurance that could be billed.
Young said people over the age of 65 receive a higher dose and that it’s a myth that the shot gives people the flu.
“It’s an inactivated (flu) vaccine; it’s not a live virus so there’s no way you can get the flu,” Young said. “Most people that get symptoms after a vaccine — it’s typically a coincidence.”
And once a person receives a flu shot, it usually takes two weeks before it’s effective against the virus.
While working for a pharmacy in college, Ledbetter said she’s had experiences with patients who were traveling for the weekend, and wanted the flu shot because they were going to be around a large crowd.
“I would have to tell them that it’s not going to do you any good for this weekend because it takes two weeks for you to get that immune response,” Ledbetter said.
OH is still offering flu shots at its outpatient pharmacy at entrance B. Patients can drive up and call 270-417-6701 to have a staff member come out to administer the shot.
For more information, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Flu.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
