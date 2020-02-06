Coal was king in Muhlenberg County for generations.
But last Saturday, the Tennessee Valley Authority closed Unit 3 — its last coal-fired unit at its Paradise Fossil Plant near Drakesboro.
The times are changing.
The closing came just under a year from the time the TVA board of directors voted to shut down the plant over the objections of President Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and then-Gov. Matt Bevin.
A TVA spokesman said the utility “has been working with the approximately 110 employees at Paradise Unit 3 to find other positions within the fleet or to retire. Some will remain at the site over the next two years as a transition team.”
In 2017, when TVA began generating electricity at its new $1 billion Paradise Combined Cycle Gas Plant in Muhlenberg County, it retired the first two coal-fire units at Paradise.
At the time, TVA said there were between 200 and 250 workers at Unit 3.
All three units had employed 400 people in Muhlenberg County in 2013, officials said.
Gary Jones, director of Muhlenberg Alliance for Progress, said, “People will be displaced. Some will have to leave the area.”
And it’s not just TVA workers, he said.
Trucking companies that hauled coal to TVA and the mines themselves are all being impacted, Jones said.
Muhlenberg County schools will also be hit because TVA pays it millions in “in lieu of taxes” payments.
That amount was more than $10 million a few years ago and had dropped to about $5 million.
But Robby Davis, school superintendent, said the payments were back to $7.8 million last year.
“We were expecting $6.6 million,” he said. “It was a welcome surprise.”
But Davis said the closing of Unit 3 will mean a loss of revenue.
“It’s not panic time,” he said. “We know it won’t go to zero because the gas units are still here. We just don’t know yet how much we’ll lose.”
And it’s not just the in lieu of tax dollars.
“A lot of jobs were lost,” Davis said. “Families will be moving and we’ll be losing some students. And that will affect how much money we get from the state. We’re even losing some employees who are married to TVA workers.”
He said the closing will also affect mining and that will impact service stations and grocery stores.
“We knew it was coming,” Davis said. “And we’ve tried to prepare for it. We’re not panicking. We just need to know how much we’re losing so we can budget for next year.”
In 2013, when the TVA board approved shutting down the first two coal-fired units and building the gas-fired plant, Bill Johnson, TVA president, said coal then accounted for 38% of the TVA’s portfolio, while natural gas made up 8%.
In 2019, coal’s share slipped to 17%.
Kentucky Emerald Land Co. Inc. offered to buy Unit 3 last March for $129 million and a share of the profits from the plant.
But, Jones said, nothing happened with that.
TVA said it still hasn’t declared the plant to be surplus property for sale.
Jones said Kentucky Emerald had hoped to keep the plant operating for another 10 to 15 years.
He said there’s still a possibility that TVA could add a second gas unit at Paradise.
But other locations are also hoping to land that unit if it is built.
“We could recoup a few jobs that way,” Jones said. “But it doesn’t take as many people to operate gas units. That’s minuscule compared to coal-generated units.”
There are about 35 people employed at the gas plant now.
TVA said Jim Chappell, the electrical control wing operator who originally placed Unit 3 in service 50 years ago, came back Saturday to take it off the power grid.
The unit began operation in 1970, generating enough electricity for more than 800,000 homes.
“There’s a sense of pride and passion at the site that I’ve never seen before,” Steve Holland, Paradise Fossil plant manager, said in a news release. “During its last run, everyone was supportive, volunteering to come in on their days off or work overtime. The team took ownership of the plant. That’s what makes TVA great — ownership and pride.”
“The Paradise team finished strong,” Kris Edmonson, TVA’s vice president of Power Operations, Coal, added. “I commend the team for their commitment to TVA, the plant and each other. It’s difficult to stay in the game when you have closure looming over your head, but this team persevered as well as many others that have worked at Paradise Fossil Plant leave a strong legacy.”
The news release said, “TVA will work with the local community to determine any potential future uses for the former fossil site.”
When it voted to close the unit, the board said Paradise had outlived its design and was costing more to operate than it was generating in electrical sales.
TVA had said earlier that the coal-fired unit would close by the end of the year.
The closing date was moved up because of turbine rotor problems.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
