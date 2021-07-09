Melissa Phillips sold her Wheatgrass Juice Bar in the shopping center next to Kohl’s in April, after five years.
Then, she took two months off and started work on Twelve Cities Coffee & Café, which had its grand opening on Tuesday.
It’s just off the lobby in Legacy Owensboro, the church she and her husband, Jeff, pastor, in the former Malco Cinema 16 location at 5333 Frederica St.
The building is really a community center as well as a church, Phillips said.
She said a massage therapist and other businesses have discussed renting rooms in the 50,000-square-foot building.
The name, Phillips said, comes from the fact that there are 12 cities within 300 miles of Owensboro in which Legacy is considering starting churches.
“We have Owensboro and Nashville,” she said. “We just have 10 more to go.”
Phillips said she kept the smoothies and juices that were on the menu at Wheatgrass and just changed their names.
She also kept the health supplements that she sold there as well as the CBD products.
“That place was vegan,” Phillips said. “But here I added coffee, chicken sandwiches, chicken salad and gourmet burgers. The Ciabatta chicken sandwich is the most popular so far.”
Mike “Brewster” Paris, a regular at the café, was eating one as she talked.
“It’s hard to find good and heathy at the same time,” he said. “This is both good and healthy.”
Phillips said she also added Boba tea, a Taiwanese drink made with tea, milk, fruit, fruit juices and little tapioca balls.
There are at least four privately owned coffee shops in town now, along with Starbucks.
But Phillips said there’s room for more.
“There’s always a line at them,” she said. “I don’t think we have enough coffee shops.”
The café has seven counter seats, but there are tables in the building’s lobby where people can sit and talk.
And Phillips said she can put up larger tables for business meetings.
The peanut butter and jelly smoothie, which has fruit instead of jelly, is popular, she said.
So is the Dead Man Walking, a coffee with a shot of expresso.
Cuban coffee is also on the menu.
The Incredible Hulk is a smoothie with fresh fruit on top.
The church moved into the former theater in September 2019 and then moved into its temporary sanctuary there last October.
Jeff Phillips said Sunday attendance averages about 500.
Twelve Cities is open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. that day for the church crowd.
That’s been the busiest day so far, Melissa Phillips said.
It’s closed on Mondays, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Jazz music plays in the lobby because it’s relaxing, Phillips said.
And a diffuser wafts aromas that are relaxing and welcoming, she said.
Couches and chairs will be added soon in the lobby, Phillips said.
