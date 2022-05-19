The Owensboro Police Department has charged two additional suspects in connection with a May 4 home invasion and robbery on Shawnee Drive.
According to an OPD press release, three people entered a home in the 1700 block of Shawnee Drive around 2:24 a.m. May 4 and restrained and assaulted the victim. Several items were stolen, including a motorcycle, and the victim suffered broken bones and other injuries.
Rebecca Madonia, 31, of Danville, was arrested on May 12 in Elizabethtown in connection to the incident.
The press release says OPD investigators obtained arrest warrants for Dustin R. Parks, 34, and Stephen A. Jurkowski, 27, both of Clarksville, Tennessee, on Monday. Both men were arrested Tuesday and are being held in Montgomery County while awaiting extradition to Kentucky, reports say.
Madonia, Parks and Jurkowski were charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and first-degree strangulation. Parks and Jurkowski were also charged with first-degree burglary.
