One lucky person will be the winner of a 1941 Chevrolet Super Deluxe in a raffle that kicks off on Friday to support Theatre Workshop of Owensboro.
Raffle tickets for the two-door sedan are $100 each. Theatre Workshop of Owensboro, in partnership with Vantacar car dealership, will be selling 1,000 raffle tickets between May 28 and Oct. 2. The winner will be announced during the Sunset Cruisers final Downtown Cruise-in for the season.
There is no limit to how many raffle tickets a purchaser can buy.
A portion of raffle ticket sales will benefit Theatre Workshop.
The vehicle has been appraised at $27,000, according to Todd Reynolds, TWO executive director.
The Chevy is currently at the Vantacar lot, and will be transferred from the company to whoever buys the winning ticket raffle, said Reynolds, though the car will be visiting Friday After 5 at TWO’s booth, and will be available for viewing at Sunset Cruiser events.
Interested raffle ticket buyers can view the car, or test drive it at Vantacar, at 1719 Breckenridge St., Reynolds said.
“It’s a really neat car,” Reynolds said. “It has low mileage, and has been restored and given a clean bill of health.”
The car was around during the big band era, he said, so it’s seen some living, and it’s interesting to think about its history.
According to the Standard Catalogue of American Cars 1805-1942, the 1941 Chevrolet Deluxe was the first generation of GM vehicles with an increased width that allowed for three people to sit on the front bench seat, and in the back seat. The Deluxe was Chevy’s sales leader through the early 1950s.
Raffle tickets may be purchased by calling the TWO box office at 270-683-5333, or visiting theatreworkshop.org. They also are available in person at the TWO booth at Friday After 5 and Sunset Cruiser events, as well as the Vantacar lot.
TWO board members will also have raffle tickets for sale.
TWO is a 501(c)(3) organization, and its charitable gaming license number is ORG0002681.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
