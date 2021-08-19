Theatre Workshop of Owensboro has awarded two playwrights with cash prizes for their short plays that participated in the Summer Shorts 2021 event.
Best play was presented to Benjamin Hedin, of Atlanta, Georgia, for his drama, "Silence." Eric Thomas, of Florence, won the audience favorite award for his satirical murder mystery, "April Is No Fool."
Hedin received $500, and Thomas won $250.
Cash prizes were provided by the sponsor of the event, The Owensboro Barber Shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.