Theatre Workshop of Owensboro has been dark since mid-March when the organization, like others across the commonwealth, had to cease public performances and gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
But now they are ready to turn on the lights, said Todd Reynolds, the group’s executive director.
TWO will open its season with “Something’s Afoot,” a musical, comedy and murder-mystery, which was scheduled for last spring but postponed. A show like that can be complicated when thinking about new safety measures and protocols in place to help keep actors, audiences and volunteers safe.
“There’s singing and dancing and fight scenes,” Reynolds said. “We have had to rethink that.”
The show will feature each actor performing in their own room, which will protect them from the other characters on stage. Each space will be decorated to reflect the personality of the character in the space, and within that space will be all the props and set pieces necessary for each character to tell their part of the story effectively.
“Think ‘Hollywood Squares’ or ‘The Brady Bunch,’ ” Reynolds said. “It’s going to be fun and really unique.”
The musical will be performed Sept. 11-13 and Sept. 18-19. Seating will be limited at all shows, but TWO has thought of a solution for that as well. The performances are being filmed, and TWO will be offering a one-time ticket to the shows that can be purchased and viewed from home.
Once patrons buy a virtual ticket, a link to the show will be sent to them the night of the performance.
Limestone Bank is sponsoring “Something’s Afoot.”
TWO is also planning some virtual children’s theater performances via Zoom at the end of September, though the exact dates haven’t been nailed down at this time. The plays are “Spys Are Us” and “Today’s News Tonight.”
“These are two short shows,” Reynolds said. “One ticket will let you see both shows, and they are all online. They were written to be done online, which is just another way people are being creative and dealing with the coronavirus.”
Rose Realty is sponsoring the two short plays.
There will also be a live, outdoor, youth performance Sept. 25-26 to be performed in the Jim Lambert Pioneer Village at Yellow Creek Park. The performance is called “Fairy Tale Trail,” and involves students telling the autobiographical stories of various fairy tale creatures.
Participating children will have written the stories, and will perform them as the fairy tale character. Children performers will range from second-grade through high school.
Independence Bank is sponsoring “Fairy Tale Trail.”
Bobbie Hayse
