Two Owensboro men were arrested Thursday morning after they allegedly robbed an individual at gunpoint at Motel 6.
Nathan W. Stallings, 34, of the 3800 block of Steele Drive, and Jaymes R. Ard, 31, of the 2200 block of East 19th Street, were both charged with first-degree robbery.
According to Andrew Boggess, Owensboro Police Department public information officer, the two suspects robbed a man who was staying at the motel with a BB gun that looked like a pistol.
“It’s one of those that looks exactly like a real gun,” Boggess said.
It’s his understanding the man, who was robbed, knew at least one of the perpetrators, so it wasn’t a stranger-on-stranger crime, Boggess said.
Boggess wasn’t sure of exactly what was stolen, but knows it was several personal items, such as a cell phone and clothing.
OPD was called to the motel at about 8:30 a.m., at which point officers were given a description of Stallings and Ard, and the vehicle in which they fled.
Stallings and Ard were apprehended about 30 minutes later at Booth Avenue and Dartmouth Drive.
They were arrested without incident, Boggess said.
“We were able to get hold of the suspects quickly in this one, which is always nice,” Boggess said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
