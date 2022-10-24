Two Muhlenberg County residents are running for the judge-executive seat in the November election.
Mack McGehee
McGehee said his perspective as a candidate for the office is that of a business owner, coal miner, teacher, farmer and manager of industry.
He said his motivation to run for office stemmed from the economic situation in Muhlenberg County.
“My motivation for wanting to help lead this community is not to enrich myself or to pad my eventual retirement,” he said. “My motivation, selfishly, is my children and grandchildren and the desire that opportunities exist in Muhlenberg County so that they may choose to make it their home as well.”
If he is elected, McGehee said his priorities will be focused on economic development and continued development of the workforce.
“To this end, we have work to do, and there are some priorities that I will address as judge-executive,” he said.
Some of those priorities include strengthening existing training resources and facilities in the community; working with local and state officials, the economic development team, school board and community college to expand technical education; working with the Congressional delegation to get the Western Kentucky Parkway upgraded; and supporting the growth of business and industry that already exist in the county.
Another aspect of his candidacy is the inclusion of broadband internet access to all in the county.
“The industry now demands reliable broadband internet access, and it is essential to our ability to attract new industry,” he said. “Our school system needs it for the education of our children, and our residents need it to connect to the world.”
Gaylan Spurlin
Spurlin, a former county clerk for Muhlenberg, said his motivation to run for the judge-executive began because he had an urge to start serving people again.
“Economic development is a main priority in this county,” he said. “With my experience being in county government, I want to put people back together and bring more jobs and industry into the county.”
Economic development is just one of Spurlin’s priorities. If elected, he said he wants to also focus on affordable housing, childcare, youth activities, supporting local businesses and broadband internet access.
Spurlin said broadband would be one of the first things he would focus on if elected.
“There’s a need for high-speed internet for everyone in the county, and it is essential in schools,” he said. “We cannot afford for the children to be left behind.”
Spurlin said focusing on broadband would allow for more development and to attract industry.
“The most important thing is that I will work hard, and I want to bring people together,” he said. “Economic development and broadband for the county are my top priorities. I also want to work more on tourism and education. We have a lot of good amenities already here, I just want to put them all together and make it work to our advantage.”
