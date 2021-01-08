The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department charged a man and a woman with robbery and fleeing from police after the two led deputies on a foot and vehicle chase.
Sheriff’s department reports say the incident began about 8:26 p.m. Tuesday when an off-duty detective saw a man running out of Ross Dress For Less on Calumet Trace carrying a laundry basket of items. The man got into the passenger side of a vehicle and fled the scene, and the detective followed.
Reports say the detective saw items being thrown out of the window. An on-duty deputy clocked the vehicle at 115 miles per hour as it fled down I-165, reports say.
Deputies cut off the pursuit because of the danger but continued following. Reports say the vehicle stopped and deputies took a woman, later identified as Emily Weissman, 29, of Evansville, into custody. A man who fled the vehicle on foot, Logan Brandewie, 32, of Evansville, was detained later by Owensboro Police Officers at a convenience store on Ragu Drive.
Brandewie and Weissman were both charged with second-degree robbery. Weissman was also charged with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth). Brandewie was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@ messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.