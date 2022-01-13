The Owensboro Police Department charged two people Tuesday in connection with numerous burglaries and attempted burglaries at rental storage units.
OPD reports say the burglaries have taken place over the last several weeks. Reports say detectives charged Terry L. Vincent Jr., 36, of the 400 block of Cedar Street, with 12 counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of attempted third-degree burglary and giving officers false information.
Detectives also charged Yesenia A. Vasquez, 32, of Central City, with three counts of third-degree burglary and giving officers false information.
Both were being held Wednesday in the Daviess County Detention Center.
Anyone with additional information about the burglaries is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
