Two Daviess County Public Schools educators have become National Board Certified Teachers, one of the highest professional merits available in education. One teacher in the district also renewed her certification.
Jennifer Payne, an eighth-grade science teacher at Daviess County Middle School, has received her certification in science and early adolescence. Gabrielle Yeckering, a fourth-grade language arts teacher at Tamarack Elementary School received hers in literacy, specifically reading, language arts and early and middle childhood. Carrie Boles, a fifth-grade teacher at Country-Heights Elementary School, has renewed her certification in the generalist category, and middle childhood.
They join the 52 other DCPS teachers to have earned this distinction from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, a nonprofit that seeks to better education while making teachers more effective. It sponsors the national certification process of measuring teachers’ practices against high standards of excellence.
The process for certification is extensive and includes teaching portfolios, student work samples and videos. It also includes an analysis of candidates’ classroom teaching and student learning. Those vying for certification also must complete written exercises that exemplify their subject-matter knowledge, according to a release sent by the district.
Payne, who is in her 15th year of teaching, said the path to certification is “a rigorous process” that helped her determine the why behind every decision she makes as a teacher.
“Due to this exploration, I have been able to transform my lessons into hybrid/online learning opportunities, confidently ensuring that while the location of my lessons may change, the standards, student support and rigor have not,” Payne said.
Yeckering, in her seventh year of teaching, said the process challenged her to “take a deeper dive into my practice.”
“It helped me become a more reflective teacher and set in-depth goals for myself and my students,” she said.
Boles, who has been teaching for 17 years, said obtaining her certification enabled her “to meet the variety of learning styles of my students.”
“The NBCT experience has given me the skills and tools necessary to elevate my students to their greatest potential,” she said.
Jana Beth Francis, DCPS assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said obtaining National Board Certification is more important now because the profession “needs educators that are responsive to student needs.”
“Achieving National Board Teacher Certification means you have put student learning front and center,” she said. “I’m so excited that we have two new teachers to join our ranks of National Board Certified Teachers.”
Bobbie Hayse
