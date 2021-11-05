Theatre Workshop of Owensboro is holding auditions for its holiday play "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol" at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, and 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St.
TWO is seeking four actors — any age or gender — who can achieve a wide range of characters.
Actors are asked to prepare a brief monologue from "A Christmas Carol."
Virtual auditions will be accepted until 10 p.m. Monday at allison.nicole.acuff@gmail.com.
