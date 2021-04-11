Two men were hospitalized Friday night with non-life-threatening injuries after a high speed chase and wreck in McLean County.
Kentucky State Police said an officer saw a blue 2007 Toyota traveling east at a high rate of speed on the Western Kentucky Parkway at 1:54 p.m. Friday and gave chase.
But the car didn’t stop and took the Central City exit off the parkway, the report said.
The driver, who KSP said was later identified as Michael Blalock, 20, of Falls of Rough, continued to flee into McLean County, where he lost control of the car, ran off the road and overturned.
The report said Blalock was life-flighted to Ascension Saint Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
His passenger, Brenden Delawrence of Vine Grove, was taken to Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
Both had nonlife-threatening injuries, the report said.
It said the incident is under investigation and charges are pending.
