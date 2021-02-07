Two people were injured Saturday in a structure fire on Westwood Avenue.
Owensboro firefighters were called to a report of a fire at 4:42 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Westwood Avenue. When firefighters arrived, the modular home was well-involved fire.
The home’s two occupants were outside the home when firefighters arrived, and were transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries. The fire department didn’t have any further information about the home’s occupants Saturday night.
The home sustained heavy damage. Firefighters were at the scene for about two hours, and determined the fire seemed to have started on the porch.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
